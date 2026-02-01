Straitstimes.com header logo

Trump says US may make a deal on Cuba

US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media aboard Air Force One as he travels from Washington, DC to West Palm Beach, Florida, on Jan 31, 2026.

US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media as he travels from Washington, DC to West Palm Beach, Florida, on Jan 31.

PHOTO: AFP

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE - US President Donald Trump said on Jan 31 that he believed the United States would “work a deal” on Cuba.

His comments came days after

threatening tariffs

on any country supplying Cuba with oil.

Mr Trump reiterated his call for

Cuba to negotiate with the US

.

“It doesn’t have to be a humanitarian crisis,” Mr Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Florida.

“I think they probably would come to us and want to make a deal... They have a situation that’s very bad for Cuba. They have no money. They have no oil. They lived off Venezuelan money and oil, and none of that’s coming now.”

In 2025, Venezuela was Cuba’s largest oil supplier, meeting roughly one-third of the island’s daily needs.

Supply from Venezuela dropped following the US blockade on shipments from there, even before the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Reuters exclusively reported in January that Mexico, Cuba’s top supplier after Venezuela cut off shipments in December, was reviewing whether to continue sending oil amid fears it could face retaliation from Washington. REUTERS

