Straitstimes.com header logo

US Marine lost at sea in Caribbean

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The USS Iwo Jima docked at the port of Ponce, Puerto Rico, on Jan 15.

The USS Iwo Jima docked at the port of Ponce, Puerto Rico, on Jan 15.

PHOTO: AFP

Google Preferred Source badge
  • US Marine Lance Corporal Chukwuemeka Oforah, 21, fell from USS Iwo Jima on Feb 7 and was declared deceased after a 72-hour search.
  • USS Truxton and USNS Supply collided on Feb 11 during replenishment at sea; two personnel sustained minor injuries.
  • Both the Marine's death and the ship collision incidents are currently under investigation by US military authorities.

AI generated

WASHINGTON - A US Marine assigned to a warship operating in the Caribbean fell overboard and has been declared dead, while two American personnel were injured in a collision between two other ships, the US military said on Feb 12.

Washington has deployed a huge naval force in the Caribbean, but US casualties during its operations in the region have been rare.

The operations have included strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats, the seizure of oil tankers and

a stunning raid to capture Venezuela’s leftist leader

Nicolas Maduro.

The Marine – 21-year-old Lance Corporal Chukwuemeka Oforah – reportedly fell from the USS Iwo Jima on Feb 7 and was declared deceased following “an extensive, around-the-clock 72-hour search-and-rescue operation,” the Marine Corps said in a statement.

In a separate incident,

the USS Truxton and USNS Supply collided

“during a replenishment at sea” on Feb 11, Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), which is responsible for US forces in Central and South America, said in a statement without specifying where the collision happened.

“Two personnel reported minor injuries and are in stable condition. Both ships have reported sailing safely. The incident is currently under investigation,” SOUTHCOM added. AFP

More on this topic
Two US Navy ships collide, no major injuries, US Southern Command says
US Navy transport ship on fire for 12 hours off Japan
See more on

United States

Defence and military

Accidents

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.