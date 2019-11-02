US looking at new ISIS leader and role in organisation, says US official

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The United States is looking into the new leader of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) to determine his role in the organisation and where he came from after a US raid last month killed its former leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Nathan Sales, the US counter-terrorism coordinator, said on Friday (Nov 1).

"Any time there is a leadership transition in the terrorist organisation, we want to make sure that we have the latest information that we need to have to confront the threat," Sales told a briefing.

ISIS in an audio tape posted online on Thursday, confirmed that its leader Baghdadi was killed in a weekend raid by US special forces in northwestern Syria, and vowed revenge against the United States.

The group said a successor to Baghdadi identified as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Quraishi had been appointed.

Earlier on Friday, Trump tweeted about the new leader. "ISIS has a new leader. We know exactly who he is!" he tweeted, without elaborating further.

Baghdadi had risen from obscurity to lead the ultra-hardline group and declare himself "caliph" of all Muslims, holding sway over huge areas of Iraq and Syria from 2014-2017 before ISIS' control was wrested away by US-led coalition forces including Iraqis and Syrian Kurds.