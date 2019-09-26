US lawmakers to grill Trump intel chief about whistleblower report

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump's top intelligence official will be grilled by US lawmakers on Thursday (Sept 26) over the administration's handling of a whistleblower report central to an impeachment inquiry into the president.

The acting director of national intelligence, Mr Joseph Maguire, will testify to the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee after refusing to share the complaint with Congress, despite a law requiring that it be sent to lawmakers after an inspector general's determination that it was urgent and credible.

Mr Maguire has been in his position for less than two months.

While the formal impeachment inquiry announced on Tuesday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is led by Democrats, some of Mr Trump's fellow Republicans joined them in calling on the administration to send the report to Congress.

Members of the House and Senate intelligence committees were allowed to see the complaint on Wednesday.

"Republicans ought not to be rushing to circle the wagons to say there's no there there when there's obviously lots that's very troubling there," Senator Ben Sasse, a Republican member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said after reading the document.

The Senate passed a resolution calling for the report's release by unanimous voice vote on Tuesday.

The House passed a similar measure by 421-0, with two Republicans voting "present,"on Wednesday even after the administration backed down and agreed to let the Senate and House intelligence committee members view the classified report in secure rooms on Capitol Hill.

The dispute over the report is the latest chapter in an ongoing power struggle, with the Trump administration resisting efforts by Democratic lawmakers investigating the president's business dealings and actions to obtain documents, records and testimony from the White House and senior officials.

Related Story Acting US intelligence chief agrees to testify after subpoena over secret whistleblower complaint

Related Story Congress, intel leaders clash over whistleblower report on Trump

Related Story Trump ordered hold on military aid days before calling Ukraine President and asking for Biden probe, officials say

Related Story Trump calls whistle-blower partisan as Democrats demand details

The whistleblower report is believed to include an account of a telephone call on July 25 between Mr Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in which Mr Trump pressed Mr Zelenskiy to investigate a political rival, former Democratic vice-president Joe Biden, in coordination with the US attorney-general and Mr Trump's personal lawyer.

There is no evidence that Mr Biden, or his son Hunter Biden, who served on the board of a Ukrainian company, acted improperly.

The call occurred after Nr Trump had ordered a freeze of nearly US$400 million (S$552 million) in American aid to Ukraine, which the administration only later released.

The Trump administration released the official account of the half-hour call on Wednesday, a day after Ms Pelosi announced that the Democratic-led House was launching the official impeachment inquiry.

COMMITTEE FOLLOW UP

Democratic Representative Adam Schiff, who will lead the hearing as chairman of the House Intelligence panel, said after reading the whistleblower report that it was well-written, and called the allegations "deeply disturbing" and "credible."

"The complaint... certainly provides information for the committee to follow up," he said.

Mr Schiff has said the Justice Department misinterpreted the law in blocking Mr Maguire from disclosing the complaint.

Mr Maguire may also face questions about a report in the Washington Post on Wednesday that he had threatened to resign over concerns that the White House might press him to withhold information from lawmakers.

Mr Maguire, the former director of the National Centre for Counter-terrorism, issued a statement denying that report.

After the public hearing at 9am local time on Thursday, Mr Maguire is due to appear before the Senate intelligence committee in a closed session at 11am.

Mr Trump named Mr Maguire, a retired Navy admiral, as the acting intelligence director early last month. Mr Trump has yet to nominate a permanent candidate, who would have to be confirmed by the Senate.

Mr Trump and Mr Zelenskiy appeared side by side in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday and denied impropriety in their call.

The Ukrainian president told reporters: "Nobody pushed me."

And at a news conference closing out three days of meetings around the UN General Assembly, Mr Trump accused Democrats of launching the impeachment inquiry for political gain, "because they can't beat us at the ballot."