US lawmakers remember late Democratic congressman Elijah Cummings

BALTIMORE (REUTERS) - In a time of bitter political divide, hundreds of current and former lawmakers on both sides of the aisle gathered at the United States Capitol on Thursday (Oct 24) to honour long-time Democratic congressman Elijah Cummings, who died on Oct 17 at the age of 68 due to longstanding health challenges.

Mr Cummings, a civil rights champion, is the first African-American to lie in state in the US Capitol - a high honour usually bestowed upon presidents and military leaders.

"Elijah Cummings did not just represent Baltimore, he embodied it," said Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer added: "Those gathered here today lost a dear friend, and our country has lost a giant."

Republican Mark Meadows, who Mr Cummings called a good friend, was tearful as he spoke about his former colleague.

"He's defined by the character of his heart, the honesty of his dialogue, and the man that we will miss."

For over the last quarter century, Mr Cummings, the son of African-American sharecroppers, fought for civil rights and became one of the most influential Democrats in Congress. He was also a key figure in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

He had clashed with Mr Trump on a range of issues including when the President attacked his native city of Baltimore by calling it "rat-infested".

Mr Cummings responded in a speech saying that high-level government officials should "stop invoking fear, using racist language and encouraging reprehensible behaviour".

Former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are expected to speak at Mr Cummings' funeral service in Baltimore on Friday.