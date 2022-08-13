US lawmakers pass landmark climate, health plan in big win for Biden

WASHINGTON (AFP) - US lawmakers on Friday (Aug 12) adopted President Joe Biden's sprawling climate, tax and health care plan - a major win for the veteran Democrat that includes the biggest ever American investment in the battle against global warming.

Passage in the House of Representatives along strict party lines came after approval of the Bill in the Senate by a razor-thin margin, with Vice-President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.

Biden quickly hailed the adoption of his plan, which includes a US$370 billion (S$500 billion) investment aimed at bringing about a 40 per cent drop in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

"Today, the American people won. Special interests lost," the president tweeted in the minutes after the vote.

"With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in the House, families will see lower prescription drug prices, lower health care costs, and lower energy costs. I look forward to signing it into law next week."

The vote is a clear victory for Biden on one of his top policy priorities less than three months before November's crucial midterm elections, with his Democratic Party's control of Congress in the balance.

It also should help restore a semblance of US leadership in the fight to cut carbon emissions.

In her final comments before the vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the legislation "a robust cost-cutting package that meets the moment, ensuring that our families thrive and that our planet survives."

The package includes the largest ever commitment to fighting climate change by the world's biggest economy, which is also one of the planet's worst polluters.

Climate activists rejoiced after the 220-207 vote, which earned the support of all Democrats, even progressives who had lamented that it did not go far enough.

The president of the Union of Concerned Scientists, Johanna Chao Kreilick, called the legislation "a game changer and reason for hope."

The so-called "Inflation Reduction Act" also would provide US$64 billion for health care initiatives and ensure lower costs for some drugs, which can be 10 times more expensive in the United States than in some other rich nations.