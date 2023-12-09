US lawmakers demand Harvard, MIT, Penn remove presidents after antisemitism hearing

WASHINGTON - More than 70 US lawmakers on Dec 8 demanded the governing boards of three of the country’s top universities remove their presidents, citing dissatisfaction with their testimony at a hearing about antisemitism on campuses, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

In the letter, Republican Representative Elise Stefanik and Democratic Representative Jared Moskowitz demanded that the board of governors at Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology oust their presidents or risk committing “an act of complicity in their antisemitic posture”.

Penn President Liz Magill, Harvard President Claudine Gay, and MIT President Sally Kornbluth, who all testified before a US House of Representatives Committee on Dec 5, have come under fire from their schools’ Jewish communities for their handling of clashes between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian contingents since Hamas’ Oct 7 attack on Israel.

Calls for Professor Magill’s and Professor Gay’s resignations in particular have mounted in the days since their testimony, during which they declined to give a definitive “yes” or “no” answer to Ms Stefanik’s question of whether calling for the genocide of Jews would violate their schools’ codes of conduct regarding bullying and harassment.

“Testimony provided by presidents of your institutions showed a complete absence of moral clarity and illuminated the problematic double standards and dehumanisation of the Jewish communities that your university presidents enabled,” the letter said.

“Given this moment of crisis, we demand that your boards immediately remove each of these presidents from their positions and that you provide an actionable plan to ensure that Jewish and Israeli students, teachers, and faculty are safe on your campuses,” the letter said.

It was signed by 71 Republicans and three Democrats.

Representatives from the schools did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the letter.

At Dec 5’s hearing of the US House Committee on Education and the Workforce, Representative Stefanik of New York grilled Prof Magill, Prof Gay and Dr Kornbluth during an exchange over antisemitic speech.

“If the speech turns into conduct, it can be harassment,” Prof Magill replied. “If it is directed and severe and pervasive, it is harassment.”

Dr Kornbluth and Prof Gay gave similar answers, each saying it was context-dependent.

Video clips of the hearing went viral, prompting further outrage among the schools’ Jewish communities and an increase in calls for changes in leadership.

In a video statement posted after the hearing, Prof Magill said she should have focused more on the “evil” of advocating genocide, instead of framing the matter as an issue of free speech in line with the US Constitution and traditions of on-campus debate.

“I want to be clear. A call for genocide of Jewish people is threatening, deeply so,” Prof Magill said.