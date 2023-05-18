US lawmakers, Biden aides invoke China competition in debt fight

WASHINGTON - Three of US President Joe Biden’s top aides warned on Tuesday that budget cuts would undermine the country’s ability to compete militarily, diplomatically and economically with China, a rare joint appearance in Congress underscoring Washington’s focus on competing with the Asian power.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo appeared at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on Biden’s budget request and the US-China relationship amid intense negotiations on a deal to raise the US$31.4 trillion (S$42.11 trillion) debt ceiling and avert an economically catastrophic default.

Cabinet secretaries rarely testify together at public hearings, but both Democratic and Republican parties have been vying to show that they view the Chinese Communist government as the greatest challenge Washington faces.

Senator Patty Murray, chairperson of the Appropriations panel, pushed back against Republican calls for spending cuts in exchange for agreeing to raise the debt ceiling.

“Let’s be clear: China isn’t debating whether to pay its debts, or wreck its economy. China isn’t debating whether to invest in its future, or cut and cap the investments that keep it competitive,” said Murray, a Democrat.

Republicans argue that current spending levels are unsustainable, threatening long-term economic health if deficits are not pared back.

The US government may default on some debts as early as June 1 unless Congress votes to lift the debt ceiling, and economists fear the country will slide into a recession.

Legislation, closer ties

With strong support from both Democrats and Republicans, Congress last year passed - and Biden signed into law - the sweeping “Chips and Science Act” authorizing hundreds of billions of dollars to boost competition with Beijing in semiconductors and other technology.

Lawmakers promise more legislation. Two weeks ago Senate Democrats announced that they would write a new bill to stave off competition from China, as Biden’s administration has sought to return to high-level engagement with Beijing after an alleged spy balloon incident that caused a pause in relations this year.

Members of Congress are looking at deterring China from initiating a conflict with Taiwan, improving ties with third countries to ward off Chinese competition, tightening rules to block US capital from going to Chinese companies and limiting the flow of US technology to China.