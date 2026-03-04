Straitstimes.com header logo

US kills Iranian leader of Trump assassination plot, Pentagon says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said that the target, however, was not the initial focus of the war.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said that the target, however, was not the initial focus of the war.

PHOTO: AFP

Google Preferred Source badge

Follow our live coverage here.

WASHINGTON - The US military said on March 4 that it killed an Iranian official who headed a unit behind an

alleged assassination plot against President Donald Trump

but that the target was not the initial focus of the war.

“The leader of the unit who attempted to assassinate President Trump has been hunted down and killed. Iran tried to kill President Trump and President Trump got the last laugh,” Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth told a news briefing.

“While that was not the focus of the effort by any stretch of the imagination – in fact, never raised by the President or anybody else – I ensured, and others ensured, that those who were responsible for that were eventually part of the target list,” Mr Hegseth told reporters.

Mr Hegseth did not name the individual but said the operation took place on March 3.

In 2024, the US Justice Department charged an Iranian man in connection with an alleged plot ordered by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps to assassinate Mr Trump, then US President-elect.

Tehran has denied accusations that it had targeted Mr Trump and other US officials. REUTERS

More on this topic
Explainer: Are the US attacks on Iran legal?
US says Iran firing fewer missiles, US strikes to expand inland
See more on

US military

United States

Pete Hegseth

Donald Trump

Assassination

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.