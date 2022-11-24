US Justice Dept seeks to question former V-P Pence in Capitol attack probe

WASHINGTON - The US Justice Department is seeking to question former vice-president Mike Pence about Mr Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, media reports said on Wednesday.

The New York Times and other outlets said that Mr Pence was considering the request to appear as a witness in the department’s criminal investigation into the actions of the former president.

US Attorney-General Merrick Garland named a special counsel last week to oversee the two federal criminal probes into Mr Trump, who has announced a new White House run in 2024.

One investigation is focused on the former president’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and the attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.

The other is a probe into a cache of classified government documents seized in an FBI raid on Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida in August.

The special counsel will determine whether the former president should face any charges, though the attorney-general will have the ultimate say on whether charges should be filed.

The Times said the request for Mr Pence’s testimony was made before the appointment of the special counsel, Mr Jack Smith.