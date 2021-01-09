US Justice Department indicts 15 over Capitol violence

WASHINGTON (AFP) - The US Justice Department announced Friday (Jan 8) that it has indicted 15 people involved in the assault on Congress, including one man accused of possessing bombs made to act like "homemade napalm."

The department said it had arrested several suspects, including Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump who invaded the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and another man found with 11 styrofoam-enhanced Molotov cocktails in his truck.

Others whose charges were unsealed include a man alleged to have entered the US Capitol with a loaded handgun, another who is accused of punching an officer, and a West Virginia state legislator who took part in storming the Congress, said Ken Cole, a federal prosecutor with the Washington US attorney's office.

Cole said that not all the charges over Wednesday's violence had been unsealed and that more were in the pipeline as the FBI investigates.

"This investigation has the highest priority," he said, with "hundreds" of Justice Department investigators working the case. More charges and arrests were expected.

Dozens of people were arrested and charged by local Washington police, but the charges announced by Cole Friday were on the federal level, and potentially carry heftier punishment. But he said the FBI was not investigating anyone on possible "incitement" or "insurrection" charges.

Some people have called for Trump, his attorney Rudy Giuliani and others to be charged with incitement for openly encouraging the president's supporters to take action just hours before the mob stormed the Capitol.

"We don't expect any charges of that nature," Cole said.