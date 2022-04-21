US Justice Department appeals transportation mask ruling

WASHINGTON (AFP, REUTERS) - The US Justice Department on Wednesday (April 20) appealed a judge's ruling ending a mask mandate on public transportation and aeroplanes, a spokesman said, after the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the measure is still needed.

A US district judge on Monday struck down the Covid-19 mask mandate, stating that it exceeded the CDC’s statutory authority.

Although the public has a “strong interest” in combating the spread of Covid-19, the mask mandate “exceeded the CDC’s statutory authority", and it “failed to adequately explain its decisions”, US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle of the Middle District of Florida said in her decision.

Multiple major airlines subsequently dropped their mask mandates on domestic flights and some international flights, while ride-hailing services Uber and Lyft as well as passenger rail Amtrak additionally announced an end to mask requirements.

The Justice Department said it would appeal the ruling if the CDC determined the 14-month-old mandate is still needed.

The CDC said on Wednesday it had asked the Justice Department to proceed with the appeal and that "an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health".

Polling suggests continued majority support for indoor mask mandates, but with a clear minority opposed.

A YouGov America poll conducted on April 18 found 63 per cent of respondents “strongly” or “somewhat” support US government requirements for masks on public transport.