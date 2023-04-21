US jury set to decide test case in Tesla Autopilot crash

LOS ANGELES - A California state court jury began deliberating on Thursday in what appears to be the first trial related to a crash involving Tesla’s Autopilot partially automated driving software.

The verdict could offer an important sign of the risk facing Tesla as it tests and rolls out its Autopilot and more advanced “Full Self-Driving (FSD)“ system.

Chief Executive Elon Musk has touted this system as crucial to his company’s future, but it has drawn regulatory and legal scrutiny.

Ms Justine Hsu, a resident of Los Angeles, sued the electric-vehicle maker in 2020.

She said her Tesla Model S swerved into a curb while it was on Autopilot and then an airbag was deployed “so violently it fractured Plaintiff’s jaw, knocked out teeth, and caused nerve damage to her face”.

She alleges there are defects in the design of Autopilot and the airbag, and is seeking more than US$3 million (S$4 million) in damages for the alleged defects and other claims.

Tesla denies liability for the 2019 accident. It said in a court filing that Ms Hsu used Autopilot on city streets, despite Tesla’s user manual warning against doing so.

Tesla calls its driver-assistant systems Autopilot or Full Self-Driving, but says the features do not make the cars autonomous, and that human drivers should be “prepared to take over at any moment”.

The EV maker introduced its Autopilot in 2015.

The first fatal incident in the United States was reported in 2016, but the case never went to trial.

The current trial, which has not been reported by other media, has unfolded in Los Angeles Superior Court over the last three weeks, and featured testimony from three Tesla engineers.

It comes at a critical time for the company as it braces for a spate of other trials starting this year related to the semi-automated driving system, which Mr Musk has claimed is safer than human drivers.

During closing arguments on Thursday, Ms Hsu’s lawyer, Ms Anum Arshad, said one of Tesla’s own expert witnesses admitted Autopilot could not perform as the company advertised.

“Tesla still maintains it’s the safest vehicle in the road. All it takes for you to decide this case is common sense. The car came out looking better than Justine did,” she said.

Mr Michael Carey, a lawyer for the carmaker, said Ms Hsu drove straight into the median, which she had several seconds to see.

“The evidence proving distraction is pretty straightforward,” he said.