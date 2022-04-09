US jury acquits two men in kidnapping case involving Michigan governor

MICHIGAN (REUTERS) - A federal jury on Friday (April 8) acquitted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 and the judge overseeing the case declared a mistrial for two other men after jurors could not come to a verdict for them.

The men were charged in a plot prosecutors say had been inspired by their fierce opposition to pandemic-related restrictions that Ms Whitmer's office imposed, and faced charges including conspiracy to kidnap and use a weapon of mass destruction.

The prosecution, who said the men belonged to self-styled militia groups, accused them of planning to break into Ms Whitmer's vacation home, spirit her away and put her on "trial" for treason.

The kidnapping, the defendants had hoped, would force an end to Ms Whitmer's pandemic mandates, while pushing the country - highly polarised ahead of the 2020 elections - into a second American civil war, the prosecution said.

But the prosecution failed to convince jurors in the Grand Rapids, Michigan, federal courthouse.

The 12-member panel found Mr Brandon Caserta and Mr Daniel Harris not guilty of any charges. The jury was not able to agree on a verdict for Mr Adam Fox and Mr Barry Croft Jr.

The jury's decision was setback for federal prosecutors in one of the highest-profile cases in years involving domestic terrorism charges and militias.

"Obviously we're disappointed with the outcome," Mr Andrew Birge, US Attorney for the western district of Michigan, told reporters outside the courthouse.

Mr Birge did not directly respond to questions on if he intended to retry Mr Fox and Mr Croft.

But he hinted in a written statement that he would by saying: "Two defendants now await re-trial and, for that reason, we have no further statement at this time."

Mr Mike Hills, a defence attorney for Mr Caserta, told Reuters in a phone call that the plot to kidnap the governor "was a fabrication of the FBI".

"They (the FBI) created the appearance of a conspiracy that never existed," Mr Hills said.

He added that Mr Caserta was dragged into the case "by the predatory conduct of the FBI" as they sought to give credibility to the case by ensnaring more people in it.