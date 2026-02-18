US judge tosses Buffalo Wild Wings lawsuit that has ‘no meat on its bones’

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

NEW YORK - A US federal judge threw out on Feb 17 a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings that alleged the restaurant and sports bar chain deceived consumers by selling boneless wings that are not actually de-boned chicken wings.

Judge John Tharp Jr. in Chicago dismissed the proposed class action lawsuit brought in 2023 by a man named Aimen Halim who claimed he was misled into purchasing the disputed menu item that is essentially a chicken nugget.

“Halim sued (Buffalo Wild Wings) over his confusion, but his complaint has no meat on its bones,” Judge Tharp wrote in his ruling.

“Despite his best efforts, Halim did not ‘drum’ up enough factual allegations to state a claim,” the judge added.

Mr Halim alleged that the marketing and advertising of “boneless wings” is false, duping consumers in violation of the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act, among other claims.

Judge Tharp said reasonable consumers are not deceived into thinking boneless wings are truly made of wing meat.

“If Halim is right, reasonable consumers should think that cauliflower wings are made (at least in part) from wing meat. They don’t, though,” the judge added.

Despite granting the chain’s request to dismiss the case, Judge Tharp gave Mr Halim until March 20 to amend his lawsuit to present any additional facts that would allow the case to go ahead. REUTERS