US judge says he will probably decide on July 18 on financier Epstein's bail request

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - A US judge said he will probably decide on Thursday (July 18) whether Jeffrey Epstein, the American financier charged with sex trafficking underage girls, should be freed from jail and allowed to await trial under house arrest at his Manhattan mansion.

At a hearing on Monday, US District Judge Richard Berman in Manhattan said he will probably announce his decision on July 18 at 9.30am, saying he needs more time to absorb materials that have been submitted.

Epstein, 66, has pleaded not guilty and is being held behind bars at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre, a fortress-like jail in lower Manhattan.