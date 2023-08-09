US judge orders Southwest Airlines lawyers to undergo 'religious liberty training'

AUSTIN, Texas - A federal judge in Texas has ordered three senior lawyers at Southwest Airlines to attend “religious liberty training” conducted by a prominent conservative Christian legal rights group, saying they undermined an earlier ruling in a flight attendant’s religious bias case.

US District Judge Brantley Starr on Monday said that instead of notifying employees of their rights against religious discrimination, as he had ordered Southwest to do, the lawyers penned a memo warning workers not to violate the company policy that led it to fire the plaintiff, Ms Charlene Carter.

Ms Carter says she was fired for criticising her union’s decision to participate in the 2017 Women’s March, a nationwide protest following the inauguration of former president Donald Trump, because Planned Parenthood was a sponsor. Ms Carter has said she is a Christian who opposes abortion.

Judge Starr, a Trump appointee, gave the lawyers until Aug 28 to attend an eight-hour training conducted by conservative Christian legal group Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), which is routinely involved in high-profile court cases on abortion and religious liberties.

Judges often require employers to take steps to remedy discriminatory conduct, such as training workers and management, but it is unusual for them to order company officials to undergo training conducted by specific groups. Judge Starr cited older rulings requiring lawyers to attend continuing education or ethics training.

ADF has spearheaded efforts to restrict the availability of abortion pill mifepristone and helped draft a Mississippi abortion ban upheld by the US Supreme Court in its June 2022 ruling eliminating women’s constitutional right to abortion.

Monday’s ruling may be unprecedented, and the choice of ADF to conduct the training is troubling given its history of advocating a conservative Christian viewpoint, according to Mr David Lopez, who was general counsel of the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission during the Obama administration.

That could interfere with the lawyers’ constitutional rights, he said, especially if they practice other religions.

“The court is moving into some really dangerous territory here,” said Mr Lopez, who is now a law professor at Rutgers University in New Jersey.

Southwest, Ms Carter’s lawyers and ADF, which is not involved in the case, did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.