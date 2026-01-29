US judge grants asylum to Chinese man who filmed alleged Uighur camps

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

- A US immigration judge on Jan 28 granted asylum to a Chinese man who fled his country after documenting sites of alleged human rights abuses against Uighurs, his mother and lawyer told AFP.

Mr Guan Heng, 38, had been detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in August, sparking fear among activists and supporters that he could be sent back to China, where they said he would likely face persecution.

But he was granted asylum on Jan 28, a result that has become increasingly difficult in recent times.

His lawyer, Mr Chen Chuangchuang, told AFP that his actions, “driven by his extraordinary moral courage, are worthy of US government protection”.

“We’ve been very moved, and thankful for everyone’s concern,” he said.

Besides efforts by human rights activists, the top Democrat of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, Mr Raja Krishnamoorthi, also urged in December for Mr Guan’s asylum petition to be granted.

In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, he said the US has “a legal responsibility to protect those who seek refuge in our country from persecution by authoritarian governments”.

For now, Mr Guan remains in detention and the Department of Homeland Security has a 30-day window where it could appeal against the decision.

“It’s unbelievable,” his mother, Ms Luo Yun, said of the outcome. “I’m really, really happy.”

She has spoken with her son since learning of the decision, and said he is similarly overwhelmed: “He had been anxious and unsettled about today’s hearing.”

In late 2021, Mr Guan published a 20-minute video online detailing his travel around the north-western Xinjiang region in China.

He was visiting places identified by a BuzzFeed investigation as detention facilities for Uighurs and other Muslim minorities – or likely sites for such centres.

Beijing has been accused of detaining more than a million Uighurs and other Muslims since 2017, part of a campaign that the United Nations previously said could constitute “crimes against humanity”.

China vehemently denies these allegations, claiming its policies have rooted out extremism in Xinjiang and boosted economic development.

Mr Guan left China after filming the videos, and entered the US after travels through South America.

Asked about her plans if Mr Guan were released, Ms Luo said: “The first thing I want to do is go shopping at a large supermarket with him, to finally be able to walk through the aisles hand-in-hand with my child.” AFP