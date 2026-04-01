US judge blocks Trump order to strip NPR and PBS funding

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The judge ruled that the US president was free to critique but not use his power to retaliate against the media outlets over their coverage.

WASHINGTON - A federal judge on March 31 blocked the implementation of an “unlawful and unenforceable” order by US President Donald Trump to end funding for National Public Radio (NPR) and the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS).

Mr Trump’s order sought to punish the media outlets for speech he dislikes, US District Judge Randolph Moss ruled, noting that the First Amendment protections of free speech and the press “does not tolerate viewpoint discrimination and retaliation of this type.”

The executive order, issued on May 1, 2025, had sought to terminate financial backing for NPR and PBS, saying it was “to ensure that Federal funding does not support biased and partisan news coverage.”

Mr Trump regularly accuses news media that are critical of him of having a “liberal” bias. In 2025, he claimed that NPR and PBS were “arms of the Radical Left Democrat Party.”

Judge Moss, in a 62-page opinion, said Mr Trump was free to critique but that his executive order was clearly designed to “squelch” viewpoints that he opposes.

“To be sure, the President is entitled to criticise this or any other reporting, and he can express his own views as he sees fit,” the judge wrote.

“He may not, however, use his governmental power to direct federal agencies to exclude Plaintiffs from receiving federal grants or other funding in retaliation for saying things that he does not like.”

‘Discrimination and retaliation’

Following Mr Trump’s order, Republicans in Congress also voted to rescind federal funding for NPR and PBS, meaning March 31’s ruling was unlikely to have a tangible financial impact.

But NPR chief executive Katherine Maher celebrated the ruling as a “decisive affirmation of the rights of a free and independent press.”

“Public media exists to serve the public interest – that of Americans – not that of any political agenda or elected official,” it said in a statement.

A PBS spokesperson said the broadcaster was “thrilled” with the decision.

“As we argued, and Judge Moss ruled, the executive order is textbook unconstitutional viewpoint discrimination and retaliation, in violation of longstanding First Amendment principles,” they said.

“At PBS, we will continue to do what we’ve always done: serve our mission to educate and inspire all Americans as the nation’s most trusted media institution.”

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson criticised the “ridiculous ruling” and suggested the Trump administration may appeal.

“NPR and PBS have no right to receive taxpayer funds, and Congress already voted to defund them. The Trump administration looks forward to ultimate victory on the issue,” Ms Jackson said.

Congress in July voted to scrap US$1.1 billion (S$1.4 billion) in funding for the now-defunct Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), which provided a minority share of the NPR and PBS budgets.

The move was a win for the cost-cutting mission of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), launched by tech billionaire Elon Musk as Mr Trump swept to power. AFP