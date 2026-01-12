US judge blocks Trump administration from cancelling pediatrics group’s grants

The American Academy of Pediatrics had clashed with US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over changes to vaccine policy.

WASHINGTON - A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from terminating nearly US$12 million (S$15.4 million) in grant funding awarded to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) that was cancelled after the medical group clashed with US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over changes to vaccine policy .

US District Judge Beryl Howell in Washington issued a preliminary injunction late on Jan 11 after finding the medical group was likely to prevail on its claim that the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) retaliated against it because of its advocacy in violation of its free speech rights under the US Constitution’s First Amendment.

She said “pejorative” statements HHS officials had made attacking AAP because of its support of childhood vaccinations and gender-affirming care indicated they had “clear animus” toward the group when its grants were terminated.

“When force and coercion replace reason in the marketplace of ideas, the public suffers by denial of access to high-quality information,” wrote Judge Howell, who was appointed by Democratic former president Barack Obama.

AAP and HHS did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Jan 12.

Judge Howell’s ruling came after a judge in Boston last week cleared the way for AAP and other medical groups to move forward with a separate, earlier lawsuit they brought challenging HHS policies adopted under Mr Kennedy that they say will reduce US vaccination rates.

AAP said the seven grants were abruptly cancelled on Dec 16, a day before the Boston judge heard arguments in that case, as part of an effort to discredit the group after it emerged as a vocal critic of major changes to federal vaccine policy under Mr Kennedy, who founded the anti-vaccine group Children’s Health Defense before becoming the head of HHS.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Health Resources and Services Administration administered the grants, which supported initiatives to reduce sudden infant death and improve care in rural communities, among other things.

AAP broke with federal policy in August when it recommended that all young children get vaccinated against Covid-19, diverging from the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention under Mr Kennedy, which in May said healthy children can take the shots if parents and doctors agree they are needed.