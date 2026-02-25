US judge blocks search of Washington Post reporter’s devices

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

WASHINGTON – A US judge on Feb 24 blocked federal prosecutors from searching devices seized from a Washington Post reporter as part of a leak investigation, saying he would review their contents for potential evidence.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) searched reporter Hannah Natanson’s home in January as part of a national security investigation, a move that press advocates said threatened journalistic freedom.

Ms Natanson has covered President Donald Trump’s campaign to fire hundreds of thousands of federal workers.

She has not been accused of wrongdoing.

US Magistrate Judge William Porter in Virginia said in his ruling that a court-supervised review of Ms Natanson’s devices was appropriate to balance US legal protections for journalists with the government’s right to seek evidence in criminal investigations implicating national security.

“Accordingly, the court rejects the government’s request to conduct an unsupervised, wholesale search of all... seized data,” Judge Porter said.

Department of Justice (DOJ) lawyers had argued the search was a necessary part of an investigation into the unlawful disclosure of US government secrets.

They said the DOJ planned to have a group of FBI agents not involved in the investigation, known as a filter team, review the seized material and separate anything not relevant to the probe. REUTERS