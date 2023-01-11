News analysis

US-Japan alliance set to deepen in wake of Tokyo’s defence policy shift

and
Japan has recently overhauled its national security strategy to roughly double defence spending. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
30 sec ago
Published
22 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

WASHINGTON - You could call it Japan week in Washington - first a “two-plus-two” meeting of the United States and Japan’s defence and foreign ministers, followed by a summit between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday.

But this year is a little different. Japan has only recently overhauled its National Security Strategy (NSS) to roughly double defence spending, and allow for long-range counterstrike capabilities in the event of being attacked – a fundamental change in posture and in alignment with its ally, the US.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top