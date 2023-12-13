US issues sweeping sanctions targeting Russia over Ukraine war

WASHINGTON - The United States on Dec 12 imposed sanctions on hundreds of people and entities, including in China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, as it targets Russia’s sanctions evasion, future energy capabilities, banks and its metals and mining sector.

The US Treasury and State departments targeted more than 250 individuals and entities in Washington’s latest action attempting to crack down on Russia and its evasion of sanctions imposed by the US and its allies over the war in Ukraine.

“We will continue to use the tools at our disposal to promote accountability for Russia’s crimes in Ukraine and those who finance and support Russia’s war machine,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, in a statement.

The Treasury said it imposed sanctions on a network of four entities and nine people based in China, Russia, Hong Kong and Pakistan over the facilitation and procurement of Chinese-manufactured weapons and technologies to Russia.

It said the network sought to circumvent US sanctions and Chinese controls on the export of military-related materials.

It also targeted Turkey, United Arab Emirates and China-based companies over the shipment of technology, equipment and inputs, including ball or roller bearings, aircraft parts and X-ray systems.

The China-based firms targeted included commercial satellite imagery companies that Treasury said provided high-resolution observation imagery to Russian mercenary firm Wagner.

The State Department also targeted Chinese entities in an action against a network it said was involved in procuring microelectronic components for Russian state conglomerate Rostec, which itself is under US sanctions.

It said the microelectronics were being used to develop electronic warfare systems. Companies in Russia, Turkey and Hong Kong were also targeted as part of action against the network.

Washington has stepped up diplomatic pressure on countries and private companies globally to ensure enforcement of the sanctions it, the European Union and other Western nations have imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia’s embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Russia dismisses Western sanctions as illegal, and says they will not impede the development of its economy.

Mr Liu Pengyu, spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington, said China regulates military and dual-use exports responsibly and opposes the US’ use of sanctions, which he called “unilateral” and “illegal.”

“(W)e firmly oppose the US side sanctioning relevant companies under groundless pretext,” Mr Liu said, in an emailed response to questions about the Dec 12 sanctions.