US issues sanctions related to Iran and Venezuela weapons trade

A bronze seal for the Department of the Treasury is shown at the U.S. Treasury building in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2023.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Dec 30 - The U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday it has added 10 individuals and entities based in Iran and Venezuela to its sanctions list, citing their aggressive weapons program.

The U.S. Treasury has designated Venezuela-based Empresa Aeronautica Nacional SA and its chair, Jose Jesus Urdaneta Gonzalez, who it said have contributed to Iran's trade of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), or drones, with Venezuela.

"Urdaneta, on behalf of EANSA, has coordinated with members and representatives of the Venezuelan and Iranian armed forces on the production of UAVs in Venezuela," Treasury said in a statement.

"We will continue to take swift action to deprive those who enable Iran’s military-industrial complex access to the U.S. financial system," said John Hurley, the department's undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.

The U.S. has ramped up pressure on Venezuela in recent months, executing a large-scale military buildup in the southern Caribbean. It has also sanctioned family members and associates of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. REUTERS

