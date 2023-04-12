US is taking classified documents leak very seriously, Defence Secretary says

WASHINGTON - Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said the US won’t stop until it finds out out how a trove of classified documents on Ukraine, Israel and other nations appeared online, in his first public remarks about the embarrassing leak.

“We take this very seriously,” Mr Austin told reporters, at a briefing on Tuesday.

“And we will continue to investigate, and turn over every rock, until we find the source of this and the extent of it.”

Mr Austin said he was first briefed on April 6 about what he called “reports of unauthorised disclosure of sensitive and classified material” compiled by the Defence Department.

In the days since, the Justice Department has opened an investigation and the US has sought to reassure allies about its ability to keep secrets safe.

Mr Austin had no answer when pressed on why the documents were on the web for more than a month before US officials discovered them, repeating that the leak is still under investigation.

The secret documents, which appeared on social media sites in recent weeks, reveal information on a range of topics, from US assessments of the war in Ukraine to intelligence gathered on diplomatic allies.

Their disclosure raised new questions about the government’s ability to keep its secrets from entering the public realm following a series of far more voluminous leaks by Chelsea Manning in 2010 and Edward Snowden in 2013.

“I can’t say much more while the Justice Department’s investigation is ongoing, but we take this very seriously, and we will continue to work closely with our outstanding allies and partners,” Mr Austin said, in a briefing on Tuesday alongside Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“And nothing will ever stop us from keeping America secure.”