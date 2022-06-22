US is 'rallying' allies against Xinjiang forced labour as ban takes effect, says Blinken

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday (June 21) that the United States is rallying its allies against forced labour as it begins implementing a law that bans goods from China's Xinjiang region, where Washington says Beijing is committing genocide.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Tuesday begins enforcing the Uighur Forced Labour Prevention Act (UFLPA), which President Joe Biden signed into law in December.

CBP has said it is ready to implement the law's "rebuttable presumption" that all goods from Xinjiang, where Chinese authorities established detention camps for Uighurs and other Muslim groups, are made with forced labour and barred from import unless it can be proven otherwise.

The agency has said a very high level of evidence would be required for importers to receive an exception to the law.

"We are rallying our allies and partners to make global supply chains free from the use of forced labour, to speak out against atrocities in Xinjiang, and to join us in calling on the government of the PRC (People's Republic of China) to immediately end atrocities and human rights abuses," Mr Blinken said in a statement.

"Together with our inter-agency partners, we will continue to engage companies to remind them of US legal obligations," he said.

China denies abuses in Xinjiang, a major cotton producer that also supplies much of the world's materials for solar panels.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said earlier in Beijing that claims of forced labour in Xinjiang were a "big lie concocted by anti-China forces".

"With this so-called law, the United States is trying to create forced unemployment in Xinjiang and to push for the world to decouple with China," Mr Wang said.