US, Iran peace talks uncertain with Vance trip scrapped

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The Associated Press reported that US Vice-President J.D. Vance called off his trip to Pakistan.

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WASHINGTON – Peace talks between the US and Iran ground to a standstill on April 21, with reports stating that Vice-President J.D. Vance put off a planned trip to Pakistan and Iranian officials refused to attend.

Iran informed the US, via mediator Pakistan, that it will not attend talks that were slated to take place on April 22 in Islamabad, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported. The report said that there is currently no prospect of Iran participating in negotiations.

Separately, the Associated Press reported that Mr Vance called off his trip, citing an unnamed US official. The vice-president had been expected to depart Washington on April 21 to resume discussions with Iran. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

US President Donald Trump had set the evening of April 22, Washington time deadline for the two-week ceasefire with Iran to expire. The delay could make it difficult for the two sides to strike an agreement before the truce lapses.

Oil prices jumped further in post-settlement trading, with Brent rising above US$100 a barrel. Stocks were down.

The developments marked another obstacle for Mr Trump’s effort to reach an agreement with Tehran to end the war, which began in late February when the US and Israel launched strikes across Iran. The conflict, which has stretched into its eighth week, has killed thousands and triggered a global energy crisis – raising pressure on both sides to find an offramp.

Mr Trump has demanded an end to Iran’s ambitions for a nuclear weapon and the return of its nuclear material. Tehran has balked at handing over its enriched uranium, and accused the US of violating the ceasefire by keeping a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz.

Mr Trump has threatened to resume bombing Iran if a deal was not reached by the conclusion of the ceasefire, which he announced on April 7. BLOOMBERG