US involvement in Belt and Road Initiative may start with California, says Chinese diplomat

LOS ANGELES (CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - US involvement in the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative may start with the state of California, China's top diplomat in Los Angeles has said.

"California maintains a close economic and trade tie and people-to-people exchange with China," Mr Zhang Ping, Chinese Consul General in Los Angeles, said on Friday (April 27) in his keynote speech to the Belt and Road Forum hosted by the Hong Kong Association of Southern California.

"Cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative may start with California," Mr Zhang said.

The initiative is a visionary blueprint that seeks to enhance global economic development, and reinvigorate the seamless flow of capital, goods and service by promoting international connectivity and forging new ties with among the communities.

California, a pioneering state in fighting climate change in the United States, has an aggressive agenda in cutting greenhouse gases and developing renewable energy.

To achieve that goal, California Governor Jerry Brown has said that California needs "a very close partnership with China."

"The Belt and Road Initiative provides important opportunities for all countries and regions, including the United States," Mr Zhang added.

The forum aims to provide updated ideas, insights and development projects of the initiative, among others, said Danton K. Mak, president of Hong Kong Association of Southern California.