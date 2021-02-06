US intends to revoke terrorist designation of Yemen's Houthis

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The United States said on Friday (Feb 5) it intends to revoke the terrorist designation for Yemen's Houthi movement in response to the country's humanitarian crisis, reversing one of the most criticised last-minute decisions of the Trump administration.

The reversal, confirmed by a State Department official, comes a day after President Joe Biden declared a halt to US support for the Saudi Arabia-led military campaign in Yemen, widely seen as a proxy conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

"Our action is due entirely to the humanitarian consequences of this last-minute designation from the prior administration, which the United Nations and humanitarian organisations have since made clear would accelerate the world's worst humanitarian crisis," the official said.

The United Nations describes Yemen as the world's biggest humanitarian crisis, with 80 per cent of its people in need.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had blacklisted the Houthis on Jan 19 - a day before President Joe Biden took office - despite warnings from the United Nations and aid groups that it would push millions in Yemen into a large-scale famine.

The Trump administration exempted aid groups, the United Nations, the Red Cross and the export of agricultural commodities, medicine and medical devices from its designation, but UN officials and aid groups said the carve-outs were not enough and called for the decision to be revoked.

The official has also stressed that the action has "nothing to do" with the US view of the Houthis and their "reprehensible conduct".

The Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing government forces fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis.

UN officials are trying to revive peace talks as the country also faces an economic crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy welcomed the decision.

"The designation ... stopped food and other critical aid from being delivered inside Yemen and would have prevented effective political negotiation," he said in a statement.