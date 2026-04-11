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US intelligence indicates China preparing weapons shipment to Iran, CNN reports

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The US and Iran are set to hold talks in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on April 11.

The US and Iran are set to hold talks in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on April 11.

PHOTO: AFP

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WASHINGTON – US intelligence indicates China is preparing to deliver new air defence systems to Iran within the next few weeks, CNN reported late on April 10, citing three people familiar with recent intelligence assessments.

The network said there are indications that Beijing is working to route  the shipments through third countries to mask their origin.

The US State Department, the White House and the Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Beijing is preparing to transfer shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems known as MANPADs, CNN said, citing sources it did not name.

The US and Iran are set to hold high-level negotiations on April 11 in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, seeking ways to end their six-week-old war. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.