US indicts four Chinese companies for trafficking fentanyl ingredients

WASHINGTON - The US government has charged four Chinese companies and eight Chinese individuals with trafficking in chemicals used in manufacturing fentanyl, Attorney-General Merrick Garland announced on Friday.

Two of the eight have been arrested as the US Justice Department intensifies its crackdown on the synthetic opioid responsible for hundreds of thousands of overdose deaths in the past decade.

It was the first time the United States has charged Chinese companies for trafficking fentanyl precursor chemicals inside the US, rather than shipping them to Mexico, the origin of most of the fentanyl found in the country.

The announcement came just days after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Beijing, where he met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

“These companies and their employees knowingly conspired to manufacture deadly fentanyl for distribution in the United States,” Mr Garland said.

“Just one of these China-based chemical companies shipped more than 200 kilograms of fentanyl-related precursor chemicals to the US for the purpose of making 50 kilograms of fentanyl, a quantity that could contain enough deadly doses of fentanyl to kill 25 million Americans,” said Mr Garland.

Charged in three separate cases filed in federal court in New York were Hubei Amarvel Biotech, Anhui Rencheng Technology, Anhui Moker New Material Technology and Hefei GSK Trade.

The eight individuals charged included executives and employees of the four companies.

The two people arrested, both employees of Hubei Amarvel, were taken into custody by US officials and held in Honolulu, Hawaii after they were expelled from Fiji on June 8.

Although Mexico has been the main source of fentanyl sold in the US, Washington has increasingly focused its attention on the Mexicans’ suppliers in China.

Pressuring Beijing

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more powerful than heroin and much easier and cheaper to produce.

It has largely replaced heroin and prescription opioids like oxycodone as a cause of overdoses. According to the US Centres for Disease Control, 110,000 Americans died from overdoses last year.