GE2020: US, India congratulate PM Lee on election victory

The United States has congratulated Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and the People's Action Party on their victory in Friday's election.

In a statement, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said: "The United States and Singapore have enjoyed more than 50 years of valuable partnership since we established diplomatic relations in 1966.

"Our friendship is deeply rooted in our shared values and a common desire for peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

"We look forward to working with the newly elected government of Singapore to strengthen our economic and security cooperation. I am confident that our partnership will continue to flourish," said Mr Pompeo.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated PM Lee yesterday.

He wrote on Twitter: "Congratulations to Prime Minister @leehsienloong for success in the General Elections! Best wishes to the people of Singapore for a peaceful and prosperous future."