WASHINGTON – The US House on Feb 11 passed a Bill that would seek to exclude China from global financial institutions if it were to threaten Taiwan and pose a danger to American interests.

The legislation would establish US policy to block Chinese representatives from six organisations, including the Group of 20, the Bank for International Settlements, Financial Stability Board and the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision.

The vote was overwhelming – 395 in favour to two against. But it’s not yet clear if the Sensate will consider the Bill and send it to President Donald Trump for his signature – the next two steps for the measure to become law.

Adding to the uncertainty, the Republican-controlled Senate is likely to be wary of making substantial changes to US-China policy before Mr Trump’s visit to Beijing to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in April.

Mr Trump has been trying to ease disagreements with China over trade, rare earths, Taiwan and other issues.

The two men spoke earlier in February in advance of the April meeting. Mr Trump cast that discussion as “excellent”, but the Chinese government described the call in a more contentious light, particularly as it relates to Taiwan, a self-governing island, which China sees as its own territory.

“If China seeks to disrupt the global order, then China cannot continue to be party to international organisations that seek to preserve that order,” Republican Representative Frank Lucas, the House Bill’s sponsor, posted on X.

The legislation would also create US policy to block Chinese representatives from participating in the International Association of Insurance Supervisors and the International Organization of Securities Commissions. Bloomberg