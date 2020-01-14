US House to vote Wednesday to send impeachment articles to Senate

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The US House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday (Jan 14) on a resolution to send articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate, according to a Democratic lawmaker and a Democratic aide.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Democrats at a party meeting that she would also name the lawmakers who would serve as House managers for a Senate trial on Wednesday as part of an impeachment resolution, Democratic congressman Henry Cuéllar said.

This is a developing story.