US House speaker's plan to avoid shutdown gains some Democratic support

WASHINGTON - US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson’s plan to avoid a partial government shutdown secured tentative support from top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer on Monday, even as some of Mr Johnson’s hardline Republican colleagues pushed back against it.

Senate Majority Leader Schumer, whose support would be critical to pass the measure to head off a government shutdown beginning on Saturday, said he was “pleased” that Mr Johnson’s proposal did not include sharp spending cuts.

“The speaker’s proposal is far from perfect, but the most important thing is it refrains from making steep cuts,” said Mr Schumer, who stopped short of backing the idea.

However, before the bill can move to the Senate, it will need to clear the House, where at least seven of Mr Johnson’s fellow Republican signalled opposition to his two-step continuing resolution, or “CR”, which would keep federal agencies operating at current funding levels.

Representative Chip Roy, a prominent hardliner, blasted the measure for its absence of spending cuts and conservative policies, and because it would extend food assistance for poor families to Sept. 30. Without changes, the Texas Republican said he would oppose efforts to bring the bill to the floor.

“We got nothing - nothing,” Mr Roy told reporters. “I’m certainly talking to my colleagues about our concerns. And I certainly hope that this bill is not going to proceed as it’s currently structured.”

Top House Democrat Hakeem Jeffries said he was “carefully evaluating” Mr Johnson’s proposal.

Despite an unusual structure that sets different funding deadlines for different parts of the government, Mr Johnson’s CR amounts to a “clean” bill without spending cuts, policy provisions or other strings attached - the kind of measure that led to the historic ouster of his predecessor, Kevin McCarthy, by his right flank.

Congress is engaged in its third fiscal showdown this year, following a months-long spring standoff over the nation’s more than US$31 trillion (S$42 trillion) in debt, which brought the federal government to the brink of default.

The ongoing partisan gridlock, accentuated by fractures within the narrow 221-212 House Republican majority, led Moody’s late on Friday to lower its US credit rating outlook to “negative” from “stable,” as it noted that high interest rates would continue to drive borrowing costs higher. The nation’s deficit hit US$1.695 trillion in the fiscal year ended Sept 30.

The plan would need to pass the Democratic-majority Senate and be signed into law by President Joe Biden by midnight on Friday to avoid disrupting pay for up to four million federal workers, shuttering national parks and hobbling everything from financial oversight to scientific research.