Coronavirus: Acting Navy secretary offers to resign over handling of carrier crisis

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee in December 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Acting US Navy Secretary Thomas Modly has offered his resignation after coming under fire for his handling of a crisis involving the captain of a coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier, a US official and a congresssional aide told Reuters on Tuesday (April 7), speaking on condition of anonymity.

It was unclear whether Defence Secretary Mark Esper accepted Modly's resignation offer, which came after Democrats in Congress called for his removal, citing a loss of confidence.

Esper's office and the Navy declined to comment.

 

