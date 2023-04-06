US House speaker McCarthy meets Taiwan leader in California, despite Chinese warnings

LOS ANGELES - US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in California on Wednesday, becoming the most senior US figure to meet a Taiwanese leader on US soil since 1979, despite threats of retaliation from China, which claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own.

Mr McCarthy, a Republican who through his House position is number three in the US leadership hierarchy, welcomed Ms Tsai on Wednesday morning at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, near Los Angeles.

China staged war games around Taiwan last August following the visit to Taipei of then-House speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwan’s defence ministry said a Chinese aircraft carrier group was in the waters off the island’s south-east coast ahead of the meeting between Ms Tsai and Mr McCarthy in California.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said there was nothing new about a Taiwanese president transiting through the United States and Beijing should not use it as an excuse to take any action or ratchet up tensions.

Supporters waving Taiwan flags and pro-Taiwan and Hong Kong banners chanted “Jiayou Taiwan” - the equivalent of “Go Taiwan” - in the Reagan Library parking lot ahead of Ms Tsai and Mr McCarthy’s arrival for the highest-level meeting for a Taiwanese president on US soil since Washington switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979.

The meeting is sure to draw a strong reaction from Beijing, which considers Taiwan part of its territory and has vowed to bring it under its control, by force if necessary.

China has repeatedly warned against a meeting between Mr McCarthy and Ms Tsai, who is on her first US stopover since 2019, although some analysts expect its reaction to be more moderate than that to Ms Pelosi’s Taipei visit.

A meeting in California is seen as a potentially less provocative alternative to Mr McCarthy visiting Taiwan, something he has said he hopes to do.

Chinese carrier group in Pacific

Taiwan’s defence ministry said the Chinese carrier group was headed for training in the Western Pacific and that Taiwanese naval and air forces and land-based radar systems closely monitored them.

It said the ships, led by the carrier Shandong, passed through the Bashi Channel separating Taiwan from the Philippines and then into waters to Taiwan’s south-east.

China has sailed its aircraft carriers near Taiwan before and at similarly sensitive times. It has yet to comment on the carrier group, whose appearance also coincided with the arrival in Beijing of French President Emmanuel Macron.

In March of last year, the Shandong sailed through the Taiwan Strait just hours before the Chinese and US presidents were due to talk.