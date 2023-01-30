US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Biden to discuss debt limit and spending on Wednesday

WASHINGTON/WILMINGTON - US President Joe Biden and House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy will meet at the White House on Wednesday for talks in the stand-off over the federal debt ceiling and prospect for a US default.

Hardline Republican lawmakers are withholding support for a measure that would let the country pay its debts until Democrats agree to spending cuts going forward.

The White House has said raising the debt limit is non-negotiable, citing the risk to the US economy from a default.

Analysts are sceptical that the face-to-face talks between the Democratic president and Republican leader, confirmed by both sides on Sunday, will soon end a high-stakes crisis where members of both parties see opportunities to score political points before the US Treasury runs out of money to pay its bills this summer.

“The President will ask Speaker McCarthy if he intends to meet his Constitutional obligation to prevent a national default, as every other House and Senate leader in US history has done,” a White House spokesperson who declined to be named said on Sunday.

“He will underscore that the economic security of all Americans cannot be held hostage to force unpopular cuts on working families.”

On Sunday, Mr McCarthy said that Republicans will not allow a US default and that cuts to Social Security and Medicare would be “off the table” in any debt ceiling negotiations.

But he added that Republicans want to “strengthen” the costly retirement and health benefit programs for seniors - a statement that the White House called a euphemism for cuts.

“I know the president said he didn’t want to have any discussions” on cuts, Mr McCarthy said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” programme. “I want to find a reasonable and a responsible way that we can lift the debt ceiling (and) take control of this runaway spending.”

The US Treasury this month activated extraordinary cash management measures to avoid breaching the US$31.4 trillion (S$41.21 trilion) limit on federal debt imposed by Congress.

But without an increase by early June, the Treasury has said it may run short of cash to pay the government’s bills, risking the biggest threat of default since a 2011 standoff.

“There will not be a default,” Mr McCarthy said without elaborating. “But what is really irresponsible is what the Democrats are doing right now, saying you should just raise the limit.”

Mr Biden had previously pledged to hold the meeting with Mr McCarthy as part of a series of engagements with the new Congress.