US House Speaker Johnson to bring Israel bill to floor despite deficit effect

This is the the first major legislative action under new Speaker Mike Johnson. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
29 sec ago
Published
30 sec ago

WASHINGTON - US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson said on Wednesday he still plans to hold a vote on a standalone Israel aid bill despite a Congressional Budget Office score showing it could increase the federal deficit by cutting funding to the Internal Revenue Service.

In the first major legislative action under new Speaker Mike Johnson, House Republicans unveiled a standalone supplemental spending bill that would provide US$14.3 billion (S$19.6 billion) for Israel by cutting Internal Revenue Service funding.

The measure is strongly opposed by Democrats, as well as some Republicans. The top Senate Democrat, Chuck Schumer, said on Tuesday the bill would be dead on arrival in the upper chamber. REUTERS

More On This Topic
US House Republicans unveil Bill to fund Israel by cutting IRS budget
Israel shows images of tanks in Gaza as war on Hamas militants deepens

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top