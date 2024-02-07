US House Speaker Johnson defeated – for now – on Mayorkas impeachment

WASHINGTON – US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson suffered a stunning defeat on Feb 6 when Republicans narrowly failed to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

It took just three Republican lawmakers to break from party leaders, arguing that discontent with the secretary did not meet the constitutional threshold for removal from office.

Moments later, Mr Johnson lost a second vote on Israel war aid, underscoring the tentative grasp he holds on the speakership of a small and fractious majority.

Mr Johnson’s spokesman Raj Shah said in a post on the social media platform X that Republicans “fully intend to bring Articles of Impeachment against Secretary Mayorkas back to the floor when we have the votes for passage”.

That vote could come within days.

The Cuban-born Mr Mayorkas, the first immigrant and first Latino to lead the Department of Homeland Security, would have been only the second Cabinet official to be impeached by the House.

The 214-216 vote on Feb 6 came as Republicans charged Mr Mayorkas, 64, with refusing to enforce immigration laws and breaching the public trust in failing to secure the border.

“This baseless impeachment should never have moved forward. It faces bipartisan opposition, and legal experts resoundingly say it is unconstitutional,” Ms Mia Ehrenberg, a Homeland Security spokeswoman, said in a statement.

At the White House, spokesman Ian Sams called the effort a “waste of time” and one of Republicans’ “extreme political stunts.”

Temporary setback

Just as the vote neared its close and Mr Mayorkas appeared on the verge of impeachment, an aide wheeled in Representative Al Green, a Texas Democrat. He wore what appeared to be hospital scrub pants and without shoes on.

Mr Green’s firm “no” on impeachment changed the math and the number of Republicans needed to succeed. After Mr Green voted, Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries approached to shake his hand. Mr Green watched the vote from his wheelchair, and an aide wheeled him back out once it was sealed.

Four Republicans voted with all Democrats against the impeachment articles. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, who is undergoing cancer treatments, was absent.

Mr Johnson is expected to try again when Mr Scalise returns and impeachment would be all but assured. One of the Republicans, Mr Blake Moore of Utah, switched his vote to “no” to avoid a tie vote, allowing Mr Johnson to bring the impeachment articles back up.