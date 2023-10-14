US House Republicans nominate hardliner Jim Jordan for speaker

WASHINGTON - Republicans in the US House of Representatives on Friday nominated hardliner Jim Jordan for speaker, setting up a vote that will test whether he can surmount the party divisions that led Steve Scalise to abandon his bid.

Representative Elise Stefanik, a member of the chamber’s Republican leadership, said on social media that Mr Jordan had won the closed-door vote, which had pit him against Mr Austin Scott, a Georgia lawmaker who has kept a relatively low profile in his 12 years in Congress.

Republican infighting has left the House paralysed for 10 days, as lawmakers have deadlocked over a successor to Mr Kevin McCarthy, who was forced out by a small group of Republican insurgents on Oct 3.

Some Republicans said their problems ran deeper than a simple lack of leadership.

“There’s a lack of trust. There’s a lack of transparency,” said Representative Kat Cammack. “That’s what we need to address before we can even really get to the speaker.”

Mr Jordan’s next test is whether he can get the vote of 217 members of the full House, including Democrats, in a vote on the floor.

“I think I can unite the conference, I think I can tell the country what we’re doing and why it matters,” said Mr Jordan, who tormented Republican leaders for years as a vocal advocate for the party’s right wing.

But Mr Jordan, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, faced scepticism from those who were angry that his supporters had failed to unite behind Mr Scalise.

“I just think that Steve got a raw deal,” said Representative Vern Buchanan.

Mr Scott said he was running to put an end to the chaos.

“If we, as Republicans, are going to be the majority, we have to do the right things the right way. And we’re not doing that right now,” he said.

A successful candidate would need to secure 217 votes from the splintered 221-212 Republican majority to win the job, which Mr Scalise was unable to do, even though he has held the No. 2 leadership job for years.