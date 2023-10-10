US House Republicans face tangled path to picking a new Speaker

WASHINGTON – Republicans who control the US House of Representatives will try to move closer to picking a successor to former Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday, under mounting pressure from a war in the Middle East and another looming government shutdown.

The House Republican majority was due to hear from at least two candidates for the top congressional post – Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan – at an evening closed-door forum, a day before party members were expected to vote on a nominee by secret ballot.

Republicans hold a narrow 221-212 majority, which made it possible for just a handful of their members to oust Mr McCarthy last week, and could make leading the caucus challenging for any new Speaker.

While Mr McCarthy was the first Speaker to be ousted in a formal vote, the last two Republicans to hold the job wound up leaving under pressure from party hardliners.

Ahead of voting on a Speaker, Republicans may first have to tackle other thorny issues, including how to move forward on government funding for the fiscal year that began Oct 1 and whether to change the rule that allowed just one lawmaker to call a vote to oust Mr McCarthy.

“Those are all points that members are talking about among themselves, and they do have to be reconciled and they have to be agreed to before we can go forward,” Republican Representative French Hill said.

Over 90 Republicans have also called for a party rule change that would require any nominee to have the support of 217 Republicans, enough to win election to the Speaker’s post on the House floor in the face of Democratic opposition.

Mr Jordan, a prominent hardline conservative backed by former president Donald Trump, appeared to have an edge in support heading into Tuesday’s meeting. But he was unlikely to do much better than split the Republican conference with Mr Scalise, leaving each candidate short of the 218 votes needed to seize the gavel.

Mr Scalise appeared to have the support of many veteran and establishment Republicans including party leaders, while Mr Jordan drew endorsements from others including Trump-style populists.

“The American people are looking for not the status quo in Washington. If all they see is everybody just taking one step up, I think it would be very demotivating,” said Representative Michael Cloud, a Jordan backer.

Other candidates could also emerge, including Mr McCarthy, who continues to have support among a number of Republicans and made clear on Monday that he would serve again as Speaker if House Republicans asked him to do so.

After hardliners subjected Mr McCarthy to a gruelling 15 House floor votes before allowing him to become Speaker in January, Republicans this time hope to achieve a clear majority to elect the next Speaker behind closed doors.