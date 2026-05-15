US House narrowly rejects bid to rein in Trump Iran war powers

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The House voted 212 to 212 on the war powers resolution, meaning it failed because it needed a simple majority to pass.

WASHINGTON- The US House of Representatives narrowly defeated a Democratic-led resolution aiming to stop the Iran war until hostilities are authorised by Congress, but the effort to rein in President Donald Trump’s military campaign failed by the closest possible margin.

The House voted 212 to 212 on the war powers resolution, meaning it failed because it needed a simple majority to pass.

It was the third House vote this year on an Iran war powers resolution, and the first since the conflict hit a 60-day deadline on May 1 for Mr Trump to come to Congress about the war.

Mr Trump declared then that a ceasefire had “terminated” hostilities against Iran.

The votes have been getting tighter, with Mr Trump’s fellow Republicans holding just a slim majority. The last war powers resolution failed on April 16 by just 213-214, with one member voting “present”.

They also have been getting tighter in the Senate, where a war powers resolution was blocked by 50-49 on May 13 as three Republicans joined every Democrat except one in voting to advance the measure. REUTERS