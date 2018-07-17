US House may consider new sanctions on Russia, says Speaker Paul Ryan

VIDEO: REUTERS
Ryan (above) described Russia as a "menacing government" that does not share the US' interests or values.
Ryan (above) described Russia as a "menacing government" that does not share the US' interests or values.PHOTO: AFP
Published
11 hours ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan on Tuesday (July 17) said he is willing to consider additional sanctions on Russia, and reiterated his support for US intelligence community findings that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

Speaking to reporters a day after President Donald Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ryan said if congressional committees believe further sanctions on Russia are necessary, "I'm more than happy to consider those."

"Russia is a menacing government that does not share our interests and it does not share our values," he said.

(This story is developing)

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Constantly learning is key to staying competitive
Shop Smart at Gain City Group Buy. Register & get $3,000 shopping vouchers!