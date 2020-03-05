US House committee seeks Secret Service protection for White House candidates

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The US House of Representatives' Committee on Homeland Security is seeking Secret Service protection for all presidential candidates, Democratic Representative Cedric Richmond told reporters on a conference call on Wednesday (March 4).

The Secret Service provides security for the president and his family, including lifetime support for former occupants of the Oval Office and routinely provides security for high-profile presidential candidates.

The request came the day after a pair of activists disrupted former vice-president Joe Biden's Super Tuesday victory speech.

In lieu of armed security officers, Biden's wife Jill and campaign staffer Symone Sanders played a lead role in blocking the pair and ushering them off the stage.