US House committee chair 'concerned' by Tesla deals in China

WASHINGTON - The leader of a US congressional committee on China said on Monday he was concerned about electric carmaker Tesla Inc’s dependency on China, a day after the company revealed plans to open a Megapack battery factory in Shanghai.

Tesla announced the factory in a tweet on Sunday, and Chinese state media said it would initially produce 10,000 Megapack units a year, equal to around 40 gigawatt hours of energy storage, and complement a huge existing Shanghai plant making electric vehicles.

Mr Mike Gallagher, the Republican chair of the House of Representatives’ select committee on China’s Communist Party, said he would like to know how Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk balances US government support for Tesla and its operations in China.

“I’m concerned about this,” Mr Gallagher told Reuters when asked about the battery factory.

“Tesla seems entirely dependent, A, on the largesse of the federal government via tax breaks, and B, upon access to the Chinese market,” Mr Gallagher said.

“The sort of deals they’ve struck there seem very concerning. I’d just be curious to know how Elon Musk balances both of those,” he said, adding that Mr Musk’s space flight venture SpaceX was by contrast a “massive success story.”

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Mr Gallagher’s remarks.

Mr Musk responded to criticism on Twitter on Sunday, saying in a tweet that “Tesla is increasing production rapidly in Texas, California & Nevada.”

The company’s Shanghai factory accounted for more than half of the automaker’s global production in 2022. Tesla generated US$18.15 billion (S$24.18 billion) in revenue from China last year, accounting for over one fifth of its total revenue.

Tesla’s plans to open the Megapack factory come amid growing tensions between China and the US and a push by Beijing to woo foreign firms back after the country’s extended Covid-19 lockdowns battered its economy.