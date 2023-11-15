US House approves spending plan, easing risk of government shutdown

WASHINGTON – US House lawmakers overcame partisan animosity on Tuesday to pass a temporary government funding bill that greatly lowers the risk of a shutdown even as it delays fights over Ukraine aid, border policies and deep cuts to federal programmes.

Democrats bailed out newly elected Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican whose plan drew opposition from hardliners in his party because it doesn’t cut government spending or change border policies.

A total of 209 Democrats voted with 127 Republicans in support of the measure, which needed a two-thirds majority to pass using an expedited process. Ninety-three Republicans voted against their new leader’s plan, along with two Democrats.

“Once again the Republican majority needs Democratic votes to govern,” said Ms Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut, the top Democrat on the House spending panel.

The outcome is a reprieve for Mr Johnson, who will have until 2024 to negotiate annual spending.

Illustrating the stakes, Moody’s Investors Service on Friday lowered the US’s credit-rating outlook to negative from stable. Moody’s cited increasing risks to the country’s fiscal strength and specifically pointed to political polarisation in Congress.

The legislation now goes to the Senate where majority Democrats are expected to back it even though it doesn’t include Ukraine and Israel aid they support.

Senate leaders will need the cooperation of all senators to overcome procedural hurdles and meet a late Friday evening deadline, when federal funding lapses.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement on Tuesday night that he would work with his Republican counterpart, Mitch McConnell, “to pass this bipartisan extension of funding as soon as possible”.

And a White House official said President Joe Biden would sign the measure if it passes the Senate.

The official added that Congress must now turn to full-year spending bills and approve assistance for Israel and Ukraine.

The White House had a harsh initial reaction to the measure, but later softened its stance.

The Johnson bill would fund some parts of the government through Jan 19, 2024 and others through Feb 2, 2024, setting up the possibility of yet another shutdown deadline on Groundhog Day.

Mr Johnson, elected less than a month ago, took a risk in relying on Democrats to pass the measure.