US House approves Bill to avert freight rail strike

WASHINGTON - Lawmakers in the US House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to prevent a potentially catastrophic freight rail strike, stepping in to break an impasse between workers and executives during a critical pre-holiday period.

The Bill, passed with a solid bipartisan majority, effectively forces hold-out unions to accept a September deal on increased wages, which a majority of unions had already agreed to.

But in a win for organised labour, the House also backed a measure to add mandated paid sick time to the agreement, addressing the major sticking point identified by unions.

The sick-leave measure passed on a tighter, mostly party-line vote, leaving its fate in the Senate more uncertain.

Mr Biden praised the bipartisan vote to avert a shutdown that “would devastate our economy and families everywhere,” but said the measure must be expeditiously progressed through Washington.

“Without more action, supply chain disruptions will begin,” Mr Biden said on Twitter. “The Senate must urgently send a Bill to my desk.”

The Biden administration had taken a hands-on approach to the long-running deadlock over a contract between organised labour and railroads, with Cabinet secretaries in September participating in all-night negotiations alongside union leaders and rail executives.

After that marathon session, leaders from the two sides announced a tentative agreement.

Since that time, members of eight of the 12 rail unions approved the deal, while four voted it down.

The agreement includes a 24 per cent pay increase for workers. But critics in organised labour have slammed a lack of guaranteed paid sick leave, an omission that has been seen as evidence of “unchecked corporate greed,” as one leading union put it.

Test for ‘Union Joe’

The failure of the agreement to win universal approval among the unions set the stage for a potential strike on Dec 9, putting the White House in an awkward spot.

Mr Biden, who has been dubbed “Union Joe” for his strong affinity for organised labour, called for congressional action on Monday night.

“As a proud pro-labour president, I am reluctant to override the ratification procedures and the views of those who voted against the agreement,” Mr Biden said.

“But in this case – where the economic impact of a shutdown would hurt millions of other working people and families – I believe Congress must use its powers to adopt this deal.”