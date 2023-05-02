US hosts Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks

WASHINGTON - The United States hosted negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan on Monday, seeking to quell recent tension over the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The two sides have gone to war twice, in 1990 and 2020, leaving tens of thousands dead, and clashes regularly erupt over the territory, an Armenian-majority region inside Azerbaijan.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoya and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov before four days of talks at a State Department facility outside Washington.

On April 23, Azerbaijan announced it had set up a checkpoint on the Lachin Corridor, the only land link between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, sparking an angry response from Yerevan.

Armenia views the move as a violation of the cease-fire negotiated between the two sides.

Mr Blinken spoke on Sunday with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, expressing concerns about the checkpoint, which he said “undermines efforts to establish confidence in the peace process,” according to State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

Mr Blinken “emphasised the importance of reopening the Lachin corridor to commercial and private vehicles as soon as possible,” Mr Miller said, in a statement.

Speaking on grounds of anonymity on Monday, a US official said the talks aim more at “an agreement on normalisation of relations” rather than a peace treaty.

“Our goal is to make sure the ministers can sit down and talk to each other,” the official said.

The United States expects the two sides to have a forthright and frank discussion, the official said, adding “all the issues are being discussed.”

Pressure to remove checkpoint

Moscow brokered a ceasefire between Yerevan and Baku after the latest bout of fighting in 2020, and posted peacekeepers along the Lachin corridor.

With Russia bogged down in Ukraine and unwilling to strain ties with Azerbaijan’s key ally Turkey, the United States and European Union have sought to steer a thaw in ties.