US heads into holiday period amid severe heat in the south, wildfire smoke in the north

WASHINGTON – Americans are heading into the weekend and the July 4 Independence Day holiday sandwiched between severe heat in the south and spreading smoke from wildfires in Canada in the north-west.

“Marine 1 emerged from the dense haze,” a White House travelling pool reporter wrote of President Joe Biden’s arrival on Wednesday in Chicago – America’s third-largest city – to deliver a key speech on the economy.

As at Wednesday evening in Washington, 127 million people were under air quality alerts, and 79 million more under heat alerts, according to the NBC News Weather Unit.

Across Canada, 490 fires were reported burning, with 255 considered “out of control”.

Smoke from the wildfires has been drifting south into the United States for more than a month, in a record-setting fire season in Canada which, according to reports, saw some 78,000 sq km consumed in the flames.

For the second time since early June, a mass of smoky haze is spreading across the Midwest, shrouding cities such as Pittsburgh and Detroit.

Residents in many of those cities, such as in Chicago, have resumed wearing masks outdoors.

On Wednesday, New York City and Washington were under the air quality index “code orange” of 101 to 150.

This indicates that the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups such as young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems such as asthma and bronchitis.

The sky in the capital on Wednesday, clear in the morning, was a sickly shade of grey by evening, and a faint smell of smoke hung in the air.

Meanwhile, in the south, up to 90 million Americans are under heat advisories.

“It is hot even after the sun has gone down,” Mr Robert Kang, a resident of Austin, Texas, told The Straits Times.

“It’s not just hot in the middle of the day – even at 10 or 11pm, when you walk outside, it’s still (32 deg C to 35 deg C),” said Mr Kang, who works in the tech and real estate sector.